As Mazzei changes tone on smelter project, Drummond moves to block it

Two candidates for Oklahoma’s governorship are taking separate paths on one of the largest industrial projects ever proposed for the state.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Gentner Drummond held a press conference at Inola High School to announce he filed a lawsuit in Rogers County to stop the construction of the country’s largest proposed aluminum smelter that would sit on about 350 acres inside the Port of Inola. The plant, which would produce more than 750,000 tons of aluminum annually, has been the subject of intense controversy, as Oklahoma Watch previously reported.

“An aluminum smelter does not belong in the backyard of an Oklahoma community and I intend to stop it,” said Drummond, who’s seeking an injunction on the basis of threatened pollution and public nuisance concerns.

Drummond, who is running for governor, denied that his effort is a protest to President Donald Trump’s May 29 endorsement of opponent Mike Mazzei. He claimed the company behind the smelter, Oklahoma Primary Aluminum, completed their application May 19 and he found it wanting.

“The timing, May 19th, that’s the index date,” said Drummond. “I’ve met with many residents of Rogers County and of Mayes County that have profound concerns. Now with the final completion of the application, we have all the information they intend to provide us, and that is insufficient.”

Drummond’s communication team didn’t immediately respond to follow-up questions about what exactly was revealed on May 19, though OPA has repeatedly stated it would take time to assess the full impact of the smelter that could emit tons of pollution onto sensitive agricultural land every year.

Drummond also brushed off concerns that he’s not aligning himself with Trump’s goals. The White House initially announced the smelter project in May of last year.

“I think I’ve been a loyal and strong supporter of Trump’s issues,” Drummond said. “Oklahoma is the fifth highest in deportations. We’ve focused on Chinese nationals that have injured us, syndicated crime organizations. We’re a good partner. We work with Homeland Security, DEA, FBI every day, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Mazzei, too, has championed his connection to Trump. Just hours before Trump endorsed him, Mazzei posted on social media that he would strongly support the smelter if elected governor.

“President Trump is bringing jobs and investment to the USA and I HAVE HIS BACK!” wrote Mazzei.

But Inola residents gathered at Drummond’s press conference pointed to what they called flip-flopping.

At a March 30 debate, Mazzei criticized hefty tax incentives the state provided to the smelter, noting that Oklahoma Primary Aluminum is majority-owned by a company based in the United Arab Emirates.

“In a Mazzei administration, we’re going to collaborate with Oklahoma-based businesses,” Mazzei said at the time.

Inola resident Matt Peters said Mazzei undoubtedly lost votes in the area, though he declined to speculate on how the rest of the state will react.

“In this area, it’s a win,” said Peters.

Brian Hill’s property is directly adjacent to the smelter site. He was not swayed by Trump’s stamp of approval.

“I see some of the good things he’s done for the country, but he needs to learn to keep his mouth closed,” said Hill. “He’s smarter when his mouth is closed.”

Andrew Speno, a spokesman for Mazzei, said the state Legislature approved the aluminum plant more than a year ago and the project has become more critical as the United States faces continued conflict with Iran and other countries. Aluminum is a critical metal for making munitions.

“Oklahoma has always been a cornerstone of national defense, and our state is packed with patriots ready to answer the call of duty,” said Speno.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.