© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Norman City Council enacts data center moratorium

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:20 PM CDT
City of Norman Municipal Complex
Hannah France
/
KGOU
City of Norman Municipal Complex

The Norman City Council passed a moratorium on data centers this week, joining others to do so across the state.

On Tuesday evening, the Norman City Council voted unanimously to enact a moratorium on the approval of permits for data centers within city limits.

According to a staff report, the moratorium will allow for the city staff, council, and planning commission to study the impact the presence of a data center could have on the city. It will also allow for public participation through hearings on possible changes to zoning regulations regarding data centers.

Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman said the City is not aware of any proposals to build a data center in Norman.

"This isn’t an effort to block any specific business or proposal that’s coming that I’m aware of. This is really just, like other cities in the metro, trying to get ahead of this situation," Holman said.

Norman joins multiple cities across Oklahoma, including most recently Luther and Broken Arrow, to enact data center moratoriums.

KGOU produces journalism in the public interest, essential to an informed electorate. Help support informative, in-depth journalism with a donation online, or contact our Membership department.
Tags
Politics and Government Norman city council
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
See stories by Hannah France
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.