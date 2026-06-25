Norman City Council enacts data center moratorium

On Tuesday evening, the Norman City Council voted unanimously to enact a moratorium on the approval of permits for data centers within city limits.

According to a staff report, the moratorium will allow for the city staff, council, and planning commission to study the impact the presence of a data center could have on the city. It will also allow for public participation through hearings on possible changes to zoning regulations regarding data centers.

Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman said the City is not aware of any proposals to build a data center in Norman.

"This isn’t an effort to block any specific business or proposal that’s coming that I’m aware of. This is really just, like other cities in the metro, trying to get ahead of this situation," Holman said.

Norman joins multiple cities across Oklahoma, including most recently Luther and Broken Arrow, to enact data center moratoriums.