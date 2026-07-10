Oklahoma political parties must alter future reporting of expenditures to candidates

Political parties should begin adjusting how they report expenditures to Oklahoma candidates in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision removing caps on certain expenses, the head of the state ethics commission said.

Lee Anne Bruce Boone, executive director of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, said the board is recommending that when political parties log expenses made hand-in-hand with candidates, they include the word “coordinated” in the description so the expenditures aren’t flagged as overcontributions.

A June 30 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court struck down past precedent and removed a cap on “coordinated expenditures” from political parties. The 6-3 ruling in the case of National Republican Senatorial Committee, et al. v. FEC, et al. found that limiting such expenditures was a First Amendment violation and restricts the free speech of political parties in supporting candidates.

Expenditures are considered “coordinated” when they are made in cooperation, consultation, or in concert with a candidate, a candidate committee or a political party committee.

Bruce Boone said the Commission will communicate their recommendation directly with individuals.

Oklahoma’s own ethics rules capping political party contributions have not been overruled as the Supreme Court decision pertains solely to coordinated expenditures.

“Political party contributions are still restricted in terms of that contribution amount,” Bruce Boone said. “It’s only that coordinated expenditures can no longer be restricted. So, for immediate purposes, we just want to ensure that if there is such an expense like this, that we’re able to properly take care of it.”

Coordination between parties and candidates can include the “what, when, where, how, and to whom of political activities and communications,” according to the Supreme Court decision.

“For example, a political party may spend money to produce and place a television advertisement in support of a candidate after consulting with the candidate’s campaign about the content, timing, or placement of the advertisement,” the majority decision reads.

While discussing the future goals and strategies of the Ethics Commission, Justin Meek, board chair, said he wants viewing campaign contributions to become simpler for Oklahomans so they can see where candidates are receiving funds from.

He said he’s unsure how the Supreme Court ruling will affect this goal.

“When it talks about coordination, there’s going to be coordination,” Meek said. “Well, then let’s show where the coordination came from. Who was coordinated with? I mean, I think it should be as simple as that. The citizens of Oklahoma should be able to look and find where everything’s coming from.”

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