Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner may not even need to live in Oklahoma. The law is 'a little bit goofy'

On April 1, declaring his candidacy for Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner, Marty Quinn signed an oath attesting that he had been a resident of Oklahoma for five years.

Surprisingly, that statement is highly controversial.

Quinn, an Arkansas native and a former Oklahoma legislator, left Oklahoma after losing a congressional bid and moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas, to care for ailing parents, he has said. He returned to Oklahoma, renting a residence in Owasso to run for insurance commissioner.

In other words, Quinn has not lived in Oklahoma consistently for five years. But that may not matter.

The controversy stems from the fact that the Oklahoma Constitution and statutes read differently than the oath that Quinn signed. Controlling law remains vague on a requirement of five years’ residency.

Which five years — immediately prior to the election, or at any point in a candidate’s life — is where the rules get confusing. And to boot, a strict reading of Oklahoma law casts doubt on whether the insurance commissioner must be a state resident at all.

The Law is Clear, or It’s Not

On July 2, Quinn posted a statement online addressing his eligibility to run for office after Oklahoma Watch knocked on the door of a Hot Springs, Arkansas, property that Quinn listed as his primary residence on a homestead tax exemption application form in 2023.

“The law is clear,” Quinn’s statement said. “Oklahoma requires candidates for Insurance Commissioner to have been residents of Oklahoma for at least five years, and those years do not have to be in the immediately preceding years before running for office.”

Quinn was likely referencing a 2025 letter of counsel from Kyle Shiflett in the Attorney General’s office that he had sought out through a former colleague, Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, which stated that, “... in contrast with other statewide elected officials, the Insurance Commissioner is not required to meet the five-year residency requirement cumulatively or immediately preceding the election.”

The law, though, is not as clear as Quinn or Shiflett would have it be.

On July 13, the Attorney General’s office told Oklahoma Watch that Shiflett’s 18-month-old letter was not specific to Quinn’s situation.

“The letter of counsel was not issued to Mr. Quinn and therefore does not pertain to the specific facts and circumstances relating to his legal residence,” Deputy Chief of Staff Stephanie Alexander said.

True and Correct

Per statute, the qualifications for insurance commissioner require candidates to be at least 25 years of age and have five years of experience in the business or regulation of insurance.

In addition, candidates must be registered voters of the party for which they seek the nomination for at least six months at the time of filing. Per the oath and declaration required to file for candidacy, they must also swear that they have been an Oklahoma resident for five years.

Quinn’s campaign website states that he was “born and raised with Oklahoma values.” That may be, but he was born and raised in Dierks, Arkansas, and attended a small college in Arkadelphia.

Quinn worked in sales at Shelter Insurance in Claremore before running for the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2010. He served two terms and then ran unopposed for the Oklahoma Senate, where he served two terms and sat on the Senate Insurance Committee. In 2022, Quinn sought election to Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, but placed sixth in the primary with 7.3% of the vote.

Oklahoma Watch obtained documents that show Quinn left Oklahoma after losing the primary. He voted in Arkansas, took a homestead exemption on an Arkansas property, and maintained registered vehicles in Arkansas, all of which are criteria used to determine whether someone intends to become a resident of the state.

A Condo in Hot Springs, Arkansas

Deeds reveal that Quinn owns hundreds of acres of Arkansas land, and, more importantly, acquired a half-million-dollar condominium in Hot Springs in the second half of 2021, taking a $427,500 loan to do so.

On June 7, 2023, Quinn signed his name to an Arkansas homestead exemption form that would provide $425 of tax relief. The Arkansas homestead exemption is available only to state residents.

On that form, Quinn checked a box indicating that the Hot Springs condo was his primary residence. He said that he moved in on December 1, 2022, approximately one month after losing the primary in Oklahoma. In a space reserved for previous residences, he indicated that one property in Claremore had been sold in 2021 and another had become a rental property.

Arkansas voter information indicates that Quinn registered to vote in Arkansas on April 12, 2024, again listing his Hot Springs condo as his residence. He voted in that year’s election, on Nov. 5.

Lien documents reveal that Quinn and his wife, Kelley, co-trustees on real estate, own several vehicles registered in Arkansas: a 2014 Honda Accord, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, and a 2000 Chevrolet SK1.

A September Fundraiser

Although Quinn filed his candidacy for commissioner in April, his bid for the office dates to at least Sept. 26, 2025, when former commissioner John Doak and current commissioner Glen Mulready hosted a fundraising reception for Quinn that sought contributions of $7,000 from couples and $5,000 from PACS.

Neither Doak nor Mulready responded to requests for comment on Quinn’s Arkansas residency.

Quinn was one of four candidates to vie for the Republican nomination for commissioner, alongside Chris Merideth, Greta Shuler, and Bob Sullivan.

On June 16, Quinn and Sullivan advanced to an August 25 runoff, with Quinn receiving 27.7% of the statewide vote, and Sullivan garnering 37.4% support. In November, the winner will face Democrat Craig MacIntyre, who ran unopposed for his party’s nomination.

'You Can’t Be Trusted'

On June 27, Oklahoma Watch knocked on the door of Quinn’s three-bedroom, 3.5-bath Paradise Bay lakeside condo in Hot Springs. No one answered. The carport was empty, but the back porch was equipped with outdoor furniture and a small boat bobbed in the unit’s designated boat slip.

The row of condos sits immediately across the street from one of six State Farm agencies in Hot Springs.

Reached by phone several days later, Quinn refused to respond to questions about his time as an Arkansas resident.

“You can’t be trusted; you have an agenda,” Quinn said, before hanging up.

On March 30, two days before the filing period for Oklahoma candidates began, Quinn registered to vote in Oklahoma. On his application, he listed a rental property in Twill Bailey Creek in Owasso as his residence, where apartments and condos rent for between $1,900 and $2,100 per month.

Quinn’s effort to re-establish Oklahoma residency is notable in light of a legal quirk: if Oklahoma law does not require five years’ residency at the time of the election, then the Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner may not need to be a resident of Oklahoma at all.

A Little Bit Goofy

In 2026, the filing period to declare candidacy for office in Oklahoma stretched from April 1-3. Oklahoma law provides a brief window in which candidates’ eligibility may be challenged by other candidates.

That window closed on April 7; no candidate challenged Quinn’s eligibility.

Oklahoma City attorney Andy Lester, chairman of the Oklahoma Free Speech Committee and former acting general counsel for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, noted that while Oklahoma statutes require a period of five years of Oklahoma residency for the position of insurance commissioner, the Oklahoma Constitution was silent on whether the commissioner needs to reside in or hail from Oklahoma.

When there is a conflict between the Constitution and a statute, Lester said, the Constitution generally holds sway.

Complicating matters further, the declaration of candidacy form that Quinn signed went further than the statute in specifying that the candidate must have been an Oklahoma resident for the five years.

“At the time of the election, you will … have been a resident of Oklahoma for at least five (5) years,” the form reads.

Linguistic expert and co-author of the 10th edition of “Understanding English Grammar,” Joseph Salvatore, said the declaration form employed the future perfect progressive tense, which could only mean that Quinn had claimed to have resided in Oklahoma for the five years preceding the election.

“According to the language of the declaration, what Quinn signed was that he claimed to have lived in Oklahoma for the immediate five years prior to the election,” Salvatore said. “Any other interpretation of this sentence or of Oklahoma law would leave open the possibility that a commissioner could be elected who has only scant connection to the state.”

Lester wasn’t so sure. A Constitutional provision for other positions in the Oklahoma government included the phrase “next preceding,” seemingly to specify a particular period of time. He could not explain why the statute for the insurance commissioner failed to include the same phrase, even though it seemed apparent that the same thing was intended.

Lester said that the matter appeared never to have been litigated and suggested that a legislative fix or future litigation could provide the clarity now lacking and bring the commissioner’s post in line with the requirements for other statewide officials. Quinn’s candidacy was emblematic of how messy law sows confusion, Lester said.

“I think it’s unclear from the wording of the statute, and then there’s a constitutional provision, which doesn’t contain the same language,” Lester said. “It’s all a little bit goofy.”

Avoid the Absurd

As it happens, the absurdity of some written law was addressed by the Oklahoma Supreme Court in a 2011 case known as Hubbard v. Kaiser-Francis Oil Company. The Court concluded that absurd consequences should be avoided.

“Where the literal meaning of a statute would result in great inconvenience [that] … the Legislature could not have contemplated, we are bound to presume such consequences were not intended, and must adopt a construction which will promote the ends of justice,” the Court wrote.

Whether Quinn becomes Oklahoma’s next insurance commissioner will be determined at the runoff election in August or the general election in November.

Regardless, Quinn appears to be hedging his bet; real estate sites Zillow, Redfin and Realtor.com all show that his Hot Springs property is not listed for sale.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.

