Where Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial runoff candidates stand on tax policy

Both Gentner Drummond and Mike Mazzei say they want to lower taxes.

The pair support eliminating state income taxes in phases and stronger homestead exemptions for certain groups, and both say they'll support the state revenue and budget transparency needed to make it happen.

Their contest in the August 25 runoff will determine the GOP nomination for governor. The winner will be heavily favored in a race against Democrat Cyndi Munson and independents Robert Brooks, Orlando Lynn Bush and Jerry Griffin.

Mazzei said during a debate hosted by KSWO 7 News and NonDoc in May, Oklahoma needs to lose its personal and corporate income tax rates to stay competitive with our regional neighbors.

"We're losing energy companies to Texas. The state of Tennessee has 58% more economic growth than we do. Why?" Mazzei said. "They're both no-income-tax states. I'm the one guy … who in year one, will ask the legislature to reduce your state income tax from 4.5% to 3% as part one of a three-part plan."

The idea, Mazzei said, is to spur economic growth by encouraging people and businesses to keep moving to Oklahoma, thereby supplanting any lost revenue from tax cuts with other revenue streams.

Drummond has a fundamentally different approach to economic growth.

"We do that through education, health care and mental health," he said during the debate. "And the companies will stay in Oklahoma."

Their visions diverge further around property taxes. Drummond says he will cap property tax increases for seniors and veterans while also protecting local government revenues.

"If Oklahoma can truly afford it, families deserve to keep more of what they earn," Drummond's website reads. "But I will never support tax cuts designed to score political points or create campaign talking points if they jeopardize public safety, education, infrastructure, or other essential services."

Mazzei writes on his website that counties and their small towns don't have an affordability problem, but a spending one, and plans to eliminate property taxes for seniors and vets. It's the culmination of his three-part plan.

"After years of significant revenue growth from property tax collections, Oklahoma county governments can afford a decrease in tax collections," Mazzei's site reads. "County leaders must make operations more efficient and reduce spending."

Drummond said during debate that Mazzei's plan is problematic. It's a sentiment that's at least shared by county government officials and representatives.

"We can cut property taxes to zero, as Mr. Mazzei promotes, and we would shut down police forces, county sheriffs, education, roads and bridges," Drummond said. "We can't do that. So when you hear somebody say a plan, hold them to it."

Whatever Drummond and Mazzei's plans are, they'll have to win in November to get started, then negotiate with the state legislature to implement.