Here’s how an under-the-radar court decision could bolster Oklahoma’s political parties

Record-breaking candidate self-funding and outside spending have dominated Oklahoma’s 2026 election cycle.

Statewide candidates loaned themselves a combined $27.5 million ahead of the June 16 primary election, with GOP gubernatorial hopeful Mike Mazzei leading the pack at $10.9 million. Political action committees and 501(c)(4) nonprofits spent nearly $28 million on television advertisements, mailers and direct text messages to influence Oklahoma voters.

Now, with the August runoff and November general election approaching, there’s a brand-new player in the world of unlimited campaign spending: Political parties.

On June 30, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in NRSC v. FEC that national and state political parties have a First Amendment right to support their candidates in federal elections. The decision eliminated federal spending caps on coordinated expenditures, or spending planned directly with a candidate’s campaign. That could include television commercials, mailers and get-out-the-vote efforts.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission followed suit on July 9, issuing guidance to political parties that unlimited coordinated expenditures are also allowed in state elections with proper reporting. Lee Ann Bruce Boone, executive director of the Ethics Commission, said there was no state law or ethics rule contradicting the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Experts say the court’s ruling will shift Oklahoma’s campaign finance landscape, with political parties playing a more prominent role in campaigns. More candidates will have to toe the party line to get elected, said Seth McKee, a political science professor at Oklahoma State University.

“You’re going to see just incredible amounts of money funneled through the parties and then coordinated with the candidates,” McKee said. “If you look at the Citizens United decision with the super PAC spending, it’s like a rocket the cycle after it happens.”

Supporters of the decision say it will level the playing field in political advertising and reduce the influence of outside groups that intentionally shield their donors. Critics fear the change could open the door to quid pro quo corruption, with wealthy donors making earmarked donations to political parties to bypass candidate contribution limits.

At least one Oklahoma political party hopes to deploy coordinated expenditures this election cycle.

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Erin Brewer said donors have indicated interest and excitement about such an effort. She said she was not thrilled with the court’s decision, but believes it could have the net benefit of improving transparency in political spending. Oklahoma’s political parties are required to report their donors and spending activity to both the Federal Election Commission and Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

“I hope that we’ll see some shift around the way people with means choose to invest their dollars because they’re equally committed to transparency,” Brewer said. “I think the appeal could be that direct coordination with a candidate is a stronger way to have an influence.”

Multiple phone calls and emails to the Oklahoma Republican Party went unreturned. The Libertarian Party of Oklahoma did not respond to a request for comment.

Oklahoma’s political parties won’t see an automatic cash injection; a state law capping individual donations to Oklahoma political parties at $10,000 per year remains in effect. They are also starting at a significant cash disadvantage compared to most statewide candidates and many outside groups.

As of March 31, the last state reporting deadline, the Oklahoma Republican Party had just $6,279 on hand in its state account. The Oklahoma Democratic Party had $10,151 in reserves, while the Libertarian Party of Oklahoma reported $36,722, according to Ethics Commission records. The next reporting deadline, covering contributions and expenses from April through June, is July 31.

Gary Jones, a former state auditor who chaired the Oklahoma Republican Party from 2003-2010, said the change could bolster the party’s power. But he said party officials will have to build greater consensus and trust among donors if they want to take advantage of the change. Jones noted that the OKGOP has faced a series of controversies in recent months, from chair Charity Linch’s endorsement of Jackson Lahmeyer in a Republican primary to a dispute over alleged unpaid rent.

“The question is, is that money available now?” Jones said. “Just because something passed, if you don’t have the money, you can’t make those expenditures.”

There is good news for political party leaders hoping to compete in the short-term. In the eyes of federal regulators, not all campaign spending is equal.

The Federal Communications Commission issued guidance after the court ruling affirming that political parties are entitled to a discounted lowest available unit advertising rate on coordinated expenses. The discounted rate, which four Democratic candidates are challenging in federal court, applies within 45 days of a primary or 60 days of a general election.

The lower cost will be enticing to political donors, McKee said, as competition for political ad space intensifies. AdImpact, a Virginia-based advertising analytics company, said that television advertising slots will sell more quickly than usual, particularly in markets with a competitive federal race.

“The person who may have given to a super PAC, if they’re partisan, I think their first choice is turned back to the party,” McKee said.

Brett Sharp, a former professor of public administration at the University of Central Oklahoma, said more powerful political parties would benefit voters who expect candidates to have shared core beliefs.

“As a political scientist, I’m looking at this and thinking when we vote for a party label, it’s an attempt to make a political party accountable,” Sharp said. “It’s been hard for me to say that the political parties themselves are accountable when the candidates under their label are just so independent.”

Proposals to strengthen Oklahoma’s political parties have been floated in recent years, though without much traction.

In 2024, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Task Force on Campaign Finance and Election Threats recommended lifting the state’s political party contribution limits and allowing unlimited transfers between political parties and their candidates. Neighboring Texas follows a similar model.

“Candidates and the political parties that support them are not currently allowed under Oklahoma law to effectively compete against independent expenditures,” the report reads.

The Ethics Commission has not formally considered the recommendation.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.