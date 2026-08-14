Drummond calls extreme Republicans fascists, Mazzei responds

Oklahoma Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor Gentner Drummond's comments calling some members of his party fascists at the Tulsa Press Club's Candidate Forum this week are causing a stir.

When asked what he thinks about opponents in his own party calling him a "fake Republican," Drummond said he thinks the two major political parties are no longer relevant to statewide elections.

"There's 4 million Oklahomans, not all rich, not all poor, not all Republican, not all Democrat. But I aspire to be the governor of all," Drummond said, "And that sometimes draws me in sharp contrast with the extreme members of the Republican Party. But I don't think they are real Republicans. I consider them more fascist."

Affiliating as a Republican or Democrat, he said, has become a national competition for who can take the most extreme stance on either side of an issue, and that's not in the best interest of Oklahomans.

"I used to think politics was linear," Drummond said, "But frankly, folks, it's circular. So the further right you get, at some point you tip over the top and you're coming back down on the other side."

Drummond's GOP runoff opponent, Mike Mazzei, quickly took to social media to condemn Drummond's characterization of far-right, MAGA politicians.

Sarah Liese / KOSU / KOSU Supporters gathered in Bixby to hear Oklahoma governor Republican candidate Mike Mazzei speak as election results were collected Tuesday, June 16. Mazzei recieved an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

"Last night, Biden donor Gentner Drummond sounded exactly like liberals attacking Pro-Trump, America First Republicans," Mazzei wrote on X . "Now, Oklahoma conservatives know exactly what Gentner Drummond thinks of them."

U.S. Congressman and Freedom Caucus Member Josh Brecheen, R-OK2, also weighed in against Drummond in a post shared on Mazzei's campaign socials .

"There is nothing 'far-right' about securing our border, defending the Second Amendment, standing with President Trump, or making Oklahoma an income-tax-free state like Mike Mazzei has proposed," Brecheen wrote. "Disagreeing with true conservatives is one thing, but calling them "fascists" and "extreme" is entirely different. Gentner Drummond should stop treating true conservatives like the enemy."

Even President Trump contributed, panning Drummond in a Truth Social rant for not supporting the United Arab Emirates-backed aluminum smelter proposed for Inola and having a "bad attitude."

"He wants to dethrone a magnificent, Job producing, desperately needed, and brand new, Aluminum Plant that will be one of the best projects ever conceived or built, not only in the Great State of Oklahoma, but in the United States, itself," Trump wrote. "Drummond is not the right guy. He's got a bad attitude, and he doesn't stand for the Values of Oklahoma."

"For his part, Drummond has backed many of the Trump Administration's policy agendas and other initiatives, notably in recent years around immigration enforcement.

"I prefer to be a traditional Republican that supports the president's agenda. I am his partner in Oklahoma," Drummond said. "I've done everything that the president has asked except honor the aluminum smelter request.

"It's just not in the best interest of Oklahoma."