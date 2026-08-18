Mazzei releases drug test in Oklahoma gubernatorial race. His opponent immediately cries foul

Amid growing public pressure from his fellow Republican gubernatorial opponent, Mike Mazzei on Monday reversed course and released the results of a test that came up negative for drugs and other substances.

His opponent, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, though wasted no time criticizing the results, accusing Mazzei of attempting to mislead voters by taking a urine test instead of completing hair follicle screening like Drummond did.

Both are vying for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the heated Aug. 25 primary runoff.

The results of Mazzei’s urine test, which he took on Thursday, showed he tested negative for about a dozen substances, including oxycodone.

Drummond’s results show he submitted to a hair follicle test, which experts say provides a lengthier look at an individual’s drug use history than a urine test.

“It looks like Mike is trying to pull a fast one on Oklahoma voters by taking a test that avoids the longer window,” said Matt Parker, Drummond’s campaign manager.

Mazzei’s campaign said Drummond doesn’t want to defend his record, so he is spreading lies about Mazzei’s health.

“Mike took the same standard drug test used by the NCAA and NFL, and passed,” said Jahan Wilcox, a Mazzei spokesperson. “Drummond won’t accept the result because the truth exposes his attack for exactly what it is, a lie.”

A urine test will show if a person has used a drug recently, while a hair test will indicate if a person has used a drug over a longer period of time, said Joseph Reilly, president of the Florida-based National Drug Screening, which provides services in the management of drug and alcohol testing programs.

“They’re definitely different,” he said. “They’re not apples to apples at all.”

A urine test will show use going back five or six days, but it will probably not show if someone was under the influence of drugs two weeks ago, Reilly said.

A hair follicle test will pick up drugs about seven days to about 90 days after ingestion, he said.

“One is not better than the other,” he said. “Are we trying to find out recent use of drugs? Are we trying to find out maybe more of a lifestyle pattern of past use of drugs?”

He said it is easier to be deceptive on a urine test than a hair test because someone could try to bring something with them to add to the specimen or try to substitute it.

While there are claims that cheating can occur on a hair follicle test, Reilly said it is very difficult, because a person is watching the specimen being collected by the donor, he said.

Both men have faced pressure to release their medical and financial records after a debate moderator asked if they’d agree to do so earlier this month.

While it is common for U.S. presidents to release annual physicals and tax returns, it is not a common request for Oklahoma’s gubernatorial candidates.

Still, both candidates had said they would release records. Drummond went a step further and released a drug test. He also called on his opponent to do the same.

Neither had released their financial records as of Monday.

Drummond, 62, released a letter from his physician last week stating he was healthy enough to serve.

Mazzei, 61, on Monday also released a letter from his physician stating that he has no underlying health issues that would impact his ability to serve.

“Based on my ongoing care of Mr. Mazzei, my review of his medical history, and my most recent clinical assessment on September 25, 2025, it is my professional medical opinion that he is in very good overall health,” the doctor wrote. “He is fully functional and has no medical condition that, in my judgement, would prevent him from carrying out the physical, cognitive, or professional responsibilities” for the public office he is seeking.

Mazzei said earlier this month that he has not been on medication since a 2008 car accident left him with a back injury and nerve damage. Mazzei missed a significant number of votes following the accident when he was in the Senate, where he served for 12 years.

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