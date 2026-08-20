School bonds, city taxes to be decided in Oklahoma's August election

In-person absentee voting — also known as early voting — for the Aug. 25 runoff election begins Thursday. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The headlining race is for the Republican nomination for Governor between Gentner Drummond and Mike Mazzei, but there are also GOP runoffs for State Superintendent and insurance and labor commissioners. Democrats will also elect their U.S. Senate nominee to challenge Republican Kevin Hern.

All voters, regardless of party, will have the opportunity to vote on proposed State Questions 844 and 846, related to local government property tax reimbursements and enshrining voter ID requirements in the state constitution, respectively.

Voters in dozens of cities and counties will also see ballot questions on school bonds, renewing city and county taxes and instituting new GO (general obligation) bonds. Here is a list of some of the races we're watching.

School Bonds

Noble Public Schools is seeking voter approval of an $89.9 million school bond package to build a new 5th and 6th grade school, a new high school fine arts center, classroom additions at two elementary schools and athletic upgrades. Officials say passage of the bond will not result in a tax increase for property owners and may result in a lower millage rate.

/ Bartlesville Public Schools / Bartlesville Public Schools A rendering of the proposed extracurricular annex at Bartlesville High School.

Voters in Bartlesville Public School District will see a nearly $41 million school bond package to reconfigure the middle school's front entrance, expand high school weight room facilities and construct an extracurricular annex space at the high school for band rehearsal and activity competitions. There is no projected tax increase associated with the bond.

Newcastle Public Schools wants to pass a $15 million school bond to build an elementary school storm shelter, resurface and improve the track and field complex and build locker rooms for soccer teams and classroom expansion for the aviation program. Officials say there will be no tax increase for property owners.

Little Axe Public Schools is looking for approval of a $3.7 million school bond package to purchase a new HVAC system for the elementary school, install new flooring at the high school gymnasium and add 10 large buses and one handicap-accessible bus. Passage of the bond will result in a 9.98% increase in property taxes.

In Oklahoma, school bonds must receive 60% approval from voters in their respective districts to pass.

City taxes

/ City of Bartlesville / City of Bartlesville Contractors replaced the deck and improved guardrails on Sunset Bridge in Bartlesville on Aug. 6, 2026, thanks to a GO Bond passed in 2020.

Bartlesville voters will consider five propositions , including an $18 million GO bond package to fund street improvements, public safety vehicles and equipment and more. City officials say property owners will not see a tax increase. Separately, the city is asking voters to extend a half-cent sales tax, which is expected to generate $17 million over five years for storm siren upgrades and more. The final proposition concerns the renewal of a quarter-cent sales tax. The tax, which has been in place for 40 years, supports the city's economic growth and tourism efforts.

The City of Bixby is seeking approval of a GO bond package which would fund infrastructure improvements like the construction of a new fire station and animal shelter, road resurfacing and a wastewater system expansion. City leaders say the bond would not increase the property tax rate.

The City of Blanchard is asking voters to renew its 1% sales tax , commonly referred to as a penny sales tax, which has been in place for two decades. City leaders boast that funds from the tax have allowed them to build a new library, expand its fire station, and upgrade stormwater and wastewater operations. They say its renewal will allow for a new animal shelter, a multi-purpose community building and storm shelter and new public safety vehicles and equipment.

Choctaw voters will be asked to approve a three-quarter-cent sales tax for the next 20 years. Proponents say the funds generated would go toward a new YMCA building, a new police station and upgrades at a city fire station.

Del City voters will cast ballots on a $3 million GO Bond proposal to fund public safety improvements, including new vehicles and an upgraded outdoor warning system.

The City of Enid will ask voters to approve a 4% increase to its hotel/motel sales tax . That tax would increase from its current rate of 8% to 12%. Proponents project the increase will generate $700,000 in additional annual revenue, which could be used on eligible tourism-related projects such as parks, walking trails and community events and festivals.

In two propositions, the City of Tahlequah will ask voters to approve a half-cent and a quarter-cent sales tax to fund improvements at the library, cemetery and senior citizen center, as well as general municipal needs.

The Village has put 13 propositions on the ballot for voters . Proposition 1 seeks to establish a 9% lodging tax for short-term rental guests, like Airbnb and VRBO. The funds raised are projected to fall between $75,000 and $100,000 annually. Most of the remaining dozen propositions concern updating the city charter to comply with state law, as well as minor changes to its governance structure and some fiscal updates. The city charter has not been updated since 1959.

County taxes

Voters in Creek County will be asked to extend a one-third cent sales tax to fund road and bridge maintenance and pay down debt incurred by the county. The tax extension would remain in perpetuity.

In far Northeast Oklahoma, Ottawa County Commissioners are seeking a one-cent sales tax increase , which would last until Dec. 31, 2042. The funds generated would pay off a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of Terral Ellis. The 26-year-old died of sepsis and pneumonia in the Ottawa County Jail in 2015, despite begging for medical attention for more than 20 hours . The $33 million verdict is expected to balloon to nearly $40 million after interest and attorney fees.

If you don't get a chance to vote early, state law requires employers to allow their workers up to two hours to vote during work on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Aug. 25.