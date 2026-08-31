Trump administration throws more support behind Inola smelter in new court filings

The $4 billion smelter would more than double primary aluminum production in the United States. But the people living near the site of the plant in Inola have pushed back on the project, largely citing environmental concerns .

The facility will be owned by Oklahoma Primary Aluminum, which is in turn jointly owned by a United Arab Emirates aluminum manufacturing company and U.S.-based Century Aluminum. The company is applying for a required air quality permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. The process has hit a lull while the DEQ awaits additional documents required to demonstrate the facility will comply with environmental laws.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a lawsuit in June, asking Rogers County District Court to stop development of the smelter and address negative impacts on its neighbors. After the aluminum companies got the case moved from county to federal court, Drummond filed a motion for an immediate pause on development until the case is resolved.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement in support of the companies behind the smelter.

Although the federal government has provided $500 million in financial backing to the smelter, it is not party to the lawsuit. But DOJ officials say getting the smelter built is a matter of national defense and economic security, and federal laws will ensure it complies with environmental standards.

"This project advances national and economic security by reducing the country's reliance on foreign sources of materials critical to the national defense," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson in a statement. "The Department of Justice is committed to supporting military readiness and opposing litigation that subverts environmental regulatory processes established by Congress."

The DOJ is asking the court to deny Drummond's request for an immediate pause. Its statement also asks the court to dismiss the case, or at least set it aside until the DEQ completes the air quality permitting process.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General said the office would respond in court.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.