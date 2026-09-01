Federal officer dies while responding to Oklahoma wildfire

Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered flags flown at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor a federal wildlife officer who died Saturday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a social media post that federal wildlife officer David Taylor, 38, of Scio, Oregon, is believed to have died while helping evacuate residents threatened by the Railroad South Fire in Comanche County.

The fire has burned more than 500 acres and was 20% contained as of Monday morning.

Photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer David Taylor, 38, of Scio, Oregon, is pictured.

Taylor was going door-to-door helping Indiahoma residents evacuate, according to a statement from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

His last contact with dispatch was while he was helping a family leave their home in the town of about 275 people, located about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Formal identification will be determined by the medical examiner.

“Officer Taylor made the ultimate sacrifice while serving others,” Stitt said in a statement Monday. “He put the safety of Oklahoma families ahead of his own, and his courage will not be forgotten. Sarah and I are praying for his family and his fellow officers.”

Taylor demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness, said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik.

“When people were in danger, David was there helping them get to safety,” Nesvik said. “He remained committed to protecting others under the most dangerous circumstances.

“We mourn alongside his family, friends and colleagues, and we will never forget his service.”

Taylor served on active duty with the U.S. Navy.

He continued his military service in the Navy Reserve reaching the rank of senior chief petty officer while also serving as a federal wildlife officer.

Taylor completed five deployments, including one to Iraq and four to Djibouti, Africa.

He served the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge and Las Vegas National Wildlife Refuge, both in New Mexico, before joining the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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