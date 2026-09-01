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What the Army secretary’s resignation says about the state of the U.S. military

WBUR
Published September 1, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll resigned after 18 months on the job. His decision comes after tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Ty Seidule, a retired United States Army brigadier general and professor of history at Hamilton College in New York, about what this resignation reveals about how Hegseth is operating his Defense Department.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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