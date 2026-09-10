Local partnerships with ICE result in record number of immigration arrests in Oklahoma

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies’ partnerships with federal immigration forces have resulted in the arrests of over 1,800 people, the majority of whom have no criminal history, records show.

Of the over 1,800 immigration-related arrests made in Oklahoma from January through July with these partnerships, fewer than 20% of arrestees had any criminal conviction, according to an analysis of data published by the Deportation Data Project, which gathers and processes arrest data provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol, and other federal agencies through Freedom of Information Act requests.

Only five of those detained this year had previously been convicted of a violent crime, the analysis found.

The arrests were made through 287(g) partnerships, which allow state and local officers to be credentialed under ICE and carry out some aspects of federal immigration enforcement.

In all of 2025, officials made about 1,200 immigration-related arrests in Oklahoma through 287(g). In 2024, they made just under 500, according to the dataset.

The increased immigration enforcement efforts in Oklahoma come as the Trump administration has pressed for increased immigration enforcement efforts. The number of 287(g) partnerships nationwide have increased from 135 agreements to 2,466 since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term, according to Homeland Security.

Supporters have said that the efforts are targeted at ensuring violent criminals are not in the country, but Oklahoma’s arrests mirror the national trend ofICE arresting a record high number of people without criminal histories this summer.

Of those arrested through Oklahoma’s 287(g) partnerships, over 1,600 had no criminal conviction, according to the dataset from the Deportation Data Project. About 200 had a previous conviction for nonviolent crimes.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson in a statement disputed the Deportation Data Project findings and said it is “cherry picked” to “peddle a false narrative.” The spokesperson also said neither Homeland Security nor ICE have reviewed the project or its results.

The spokesperson said many of those counted as “non-criminals” have a “rap sheet,” but just not in the U.S.

“Further, every single one of these individuals committed a crime when they came into this country illegally,” the spokesperson said. “ICE enforces the law as written. What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is whether or not they are illegally in the U.S.— full stop.”

Violating immigration law is generally a civil offense in the United States.

Top immigration officials, such as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have recently said criminal records are not important and people will be deported regardless for violating U.S. immigration law.

Over 110 Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have entered into 287(g) partnerships with ICE, according to the federal agency.

Among those is the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sarah Stewart, a spokesperson for the Highway Patrol, said in a statement that the partnership with ICE allows troopers to take action during their normal course of duties when they encounter people who are unlawfully present in the U.S.

“Our responsibility does not begin only after someone has committed a violent offense,” she said. “Our responsibility is to enforce the law, address violations when we encounter them, and work with the appropriate agency when an individual falls under that agency’s jurisdiction.”

Since the beginning of 2026, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has taken 141 people into custody for immigration violations across four “Operation Guardian” events, according to data provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. More than 60 were operating commercial vehicles.

Operation Guardian targets commercial drivers utilizing Oklahoma’s highways in an effort to arrest motorists in Oklahoma without legal immigration status.

This year’s Operation Guardian enforcements took place Jan. 14 in Kay County, March 25 in the Panhandle, May 13 across multiple locations, and June 17 in Backham and Sequoyah counties, according to a Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Previous Operation Guardian events have targeted major ports of entry to Oklahoma. Operations in 2025 resulted in at least 200 people being detained for immigration violations, according to previous reports from the Highway Patrol.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is concerned about “unvetted and inadequately trained” commercial drivers on Oklahoma roads, especially if they have difficulty understanding English road signs, Stewart said.

“These concerns are not about where someone comes from,” she said in a statement. “They are about whether someone operating a commercial vehicle on Oklahoma highways has been properly vetted, properly trained, properly licensed, capable of safely operating that vehicle, and has the proper intentions.”

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