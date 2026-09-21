Lawmaker plans to seek kratom ban in Oklahoma

An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to ban the sale of the herbal supplement kratom.

The "gas station drug" is legal to sell in Oklahoma with few restrictions, but federal officials , health professionals and the state's narcotics agency have raised the alarm about its addictiveness and negative health effects.

Rep. Tim Turner, R-Kinta, announced on Friday he plans to file a measure during the upcoming legislative session to ban kratom and kratom-derived products completely. He said his background in law enforcement, as both a sheriff and narcotics officer, shaped his decision to pursue the legislation.

Kratom is derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia. Chemicals from the plant have been used for pain relief, mood enhancement and to reduce symptoms of opioid withdrawal. It's often sold in drinks, capsules and powders and can be found in gas stations, liquor stores and smoke shops.

Although many people are drawn to kratom for its purported health benefits, the supplement has not been approved for medical use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Mayo Clinic has linked the drug to liver damage, seizures and other negative symptoms.

In Oklahoma, kratom and similar compounds were found in 58 fatal overdose toxicology reports between January 2025 and May 2026, according to the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The state has placed restrictions on its potency and blocks kratom from being sold to anyone under 18.

Turner said he aims to have kratom and its compounds designated a Schedule I drug under the Oklahoma Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, which would make it illegal to manufacture, distribute or possess.

"It is time to stop treating this like just another product on a convenience store shelf," Turner said in a press release . "If companies knowingly manufacture, market, distribute or sell dangerous products that are killing Oklahomans, there needs to be accountability."

Juliana Shriver, a mother in Yukon, said she's glad lawmakers are making an effort to ban kratom. Shriver's family believes the drug was a significant contributing factor in her son's 2025 death.

"Kratom is legal and widely sold, often marketed as a natural supplement and a safer alternative to alcohol or prescription medication," she said. "People that are using it, I don't think that they're told the truth when they're purchasing it."

Oklahoma native and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reportedly has invested as much as $1 million in Botanic Tonics, which sells kratom products. The Oklahoma company settled an $8.75 million class-action lawsuit in 2025 after it was accused of marketing some of its products as a healthy alternative to alcohol.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.