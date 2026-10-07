Oklahoma's voter registration deadline is Friday. Here's how to participate this midterm election

Oklahoma statute mandates the voter registration deadline be 25 days before the general election. That means if you haven't registered to vote in November, the last day to do that is this Friday, Oct. 9.

Applications will be accepted anytime leading up to the election, but the state election board must receive them by that date to be eligible.

To register to vote, visit the OK Voter Portal online and have a valid form of ID ready. You can also print the form, fill it out by hand and mail or deliver it to your county election board.

If you're really old-school, you can visit your county election board — or a local tag agency — in person and register there.

Friday is also the deadline to update your voter registration, if you need to change your address, for instance.

Oklahomans will vote on their next governor, state superintendent, insurance and corporation commissioners, and dozens of other local, state, and federal legislative offices.

For a complete list of every race by county, click here.

