Oklahoma wildlife rehabilitators detail challenges amid record patient intake

Leaders from the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Citizen Potawatomi Nation Eagle Aviary, WildCare Oklahoma, Oklahoma Public Health Association and others spoke to lawmakers in an interim study requested by Rep. Amanda Clinton, D-Tulsa.

Human activities leading to habitat loss, over-harvesting, illegal trade, invasive species and climate change are causing population declines globally and in Oklahoma, said Dwight Lawson, executive director and CEO of the OKC Zoo.

“The human population and our associated livestock are consuming most of the space and resources that we have available, which leaves very little space and very few resources for the remaining wildlife,” he said.

Wildlife squeezed out of their natural environments are more likely to encounter unfamiliar territory, including roadways and other development. A 2023 study published in Biological Conservation showed window collisions, fishing incidents and lead or pesticide exposure are also major contributors to injuries and rehabilitation in the U.S.

Mattie Yates, staff veterinarian at WildCare Oklahoma, said the center has seen patient numbers skyrocket in recent years. That’s partly because of more public awareness, habitat degradation and changes in migration patterns.

“We are now projected to receive over 10,000 animals per year,” she said. “That's a 50% increase over the last 10 years.”

With a limited number of animal enclosures and staff, WildCare also leans on volunteers to keep up with the increase.

Jennifer Randell, whose Potawatomi name is Kno Kwe, is the director of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Eagle Aviary in Shawnee. She said the sanctuary receives calls every week about placing eagles in rehabilitation. Recently, the aviary announced an eagle they cared for died of lead poisoning after ingesting ammunition in the Rocky Mountains.

“The relationship we have, being Potawatomi people, with all of our non-human relatives is very high, especially the eagle,” she said. “But to be able to help all of those non-human relatives get healed up and go to the places they need to go is what it's all about for us.”

Increased illegal trade is another driver of more rehabilitation needs. Lawson said the zoo is preparing to receive 250 confiscated three-toed box turtles, which are native to Oklahoma. The turtles were likely headed overseas to be forced into farming operations for the pet trade.

“This is one of many, many, many confiscations that are taking place at the major ports in New York and L.A. over the summer,” Lawson said.

While rehabilitation centers face higher volumes with the same resources, WildCare Executive Director Inger Giuffrida said the profession isn’t for everyone. Right now, a license with the Department of Wildlife Conservation costs $10. Giuffrida warned lawmakers that some may use the permit to avoid placing animals in professional care.

“We feel like a modest increase, not one that actually provides a significant source of revenue, but a modest increase, like to $75 or even $100 — something more than just a cup of coffee and a scone — would discourage people from just simply obtaining a license so that they could keep wildlife.”

She also urged lawmakers to support wildlife infrastructure, including rehabilitation partnerships, facilities and equipment.

“Investing in the whole infrastructure benefits all of us, benefits our citizens, benefits our environment, benefits our wildlife, and of course the animals that we live with, both our livestock and our pets,” Giuffrida said.

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