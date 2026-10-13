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How civil servants lost their jobs standing up to DOGE

WBUR
Published October 13, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
The cover of "Blockers." (Courtesy of MIchael Lewis)
Courtesy of MIchael Lewis
The cover of "Blockers." (Courtesy of MIchael Lewis)

The Department of Government Efficiency lasted just a few months in 2025, but its impact will last for years, not because it made the government more efficient — it failed to meaningfully reduce federal spending — but because it hollowed out several government agencies and demonized federal workers.

A new book tells the story of DOGE through the eyes of career civil servants who fought back. It’s called “Blockers: Rebels in the Deep State,” by Michael Lewis. He spoke to Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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