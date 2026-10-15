State office building to reopen after multi-year, $70M renovation

After three years and $70 million of renovations, state leaders announced Wednesday that the Jim Thorpe Office Building on the Oklahoma State Capitol Complex is reopening.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the state Election Board, the Oklahoma Arts Council and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board will occupy the building and lease space from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

The building, located southeast of the Capitol at 2101 N. Lincoln Blvd., was renovated with funds appropriated in 2023.

Mark Wood, director of OMES, said the project was focused on preserving what makes the Jim Thorpe building special while creating an accessible and functional government workplace.

“Jim Thorpe’s name carries a remarkable legacy in Oklahoma,” he said. “… We hope this building continues to be a place worthy of his name and the example he left for future generations of Oklahomans and Americans.”

Thorpe, a Native American of Sac and Fox and Potawatomi descent, was a highly successful Oklahoma athlete who competed in the Olympics and played both professional baseball and football.

Thorpe died in 1953, but some of his descendants were in attendance at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

Budget chair Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, said while it’s easy to focus on new ideas and projects in government, it’s also important to preserve what’s already been built.

“We must balance investing in Oklahoma’s essential infrastructure with being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars,” he said. “We also have a responsibility to preserve the places that tell Oklahoma’s storied history and pay tribute to Oklahoma legends, while ensuring our residents continue to benefit from the state assets that they paid for.”

Hall said the tenants of the building will use it to serve Oklahomans every day which makes it a worthwhile investment.

“This building is going back to work,” he said.

Bonnie Campo, director of outreach for OMES, said some finishing touches need to be completed, such as furnishing offices, before the building’s tenants move in. Agencies are expected to move in this winter, she said.

Paul Ziriax, election board secretary, said their agency will maintain its public-facing offices at the Capitol and use space at Jim Thorpe for some administrative functions.

New artwork was commissioned by the Oklahoma Arts Council through the state’s public art program, according to a news release.

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