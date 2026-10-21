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Groundbreaking MA Congressman Barney Frank left a tough love message for fellow Democrats

WBUR
Published October 21, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
Barney Frank’s widower, Jim Ready, speaks at the podium during a "celebration of life" ceremony for the late congressman in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Barney Frank’s widower, Jim Ready, speaks at the podium during a "celebration of life" ceremony for the late congressman in Boston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Before Democratic Congressman Barney Frank died, he had a stern set of lessons to share with his party. Those lessons are now published in his posthumous book, “The Hard Path to Unity: Why We Must Reform The Left To Rescue Democracy.”

In it, Frank explains where he believes his party went wrong and how it helped catapult the rise of President Trump and his brand of “xenophobic populism.”

WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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