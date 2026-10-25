Who's running to be Oklahoma's next Commissioner of Labor?

A candidate from each state-recognized political party is running to lead the Oklahoma Department of Labor.

Republican Kevin West, Libertarian Mike Hall and Democrat Kevin Dawson will face off on the Nov. 3 midterm election ballot.

The Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor is an elected executive officer who enforces state labor laws, including wage disputes, child labor laws, and safety regulations. The role focuses on promoting the welfare of wage earners, improving working conditions and enhancing workplace safety.

The position has a four-year term. The current labor commissioner, Leslie Osborne , is term-limited and cannot seek reelection.

Republican Kevin West

Kevin West has served as an Oklahoma State Representative since 2016, representing parts of Cleveland and Oklahoma County in District 54. His fifth term ends next month in November.

Before joining the legislature, West spent several years working in cabinet shops and opened his own business in Oklahoma City.

His top campaign priorities include protecting workers, empowering small businesses and "preparing Oklahoma for the future," according to his website . That includes a recommendation to launch a bipartisan task force on AI and automation to equip Oklahoma workers for the changing economy.

As commissioner, West said he would simplify "outdated rules and regulations" and focus the agency on education rather than punitive enforcement. West also hopes to expand CareerTech partnerships to connect young people with apprenticeships and skilled-trade jobs.

West won the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner in August, defeating fellow Rep. John Pfeiffer with more than 58% of the vote.

Libertarian Mike Hall

Mike Hall describes himself as a political newcomer. He is an engineer and project manager for a construction materials firm, and lives in Oklahoma City. Hall's campaign priorities include protecting individual liberty, economic freedom and small, accountable government, according to his website .

He believes labor unions and professional associations should be voluntary organizations and his website says no Oklahoman "should be forced to join a union or pay dues as a condition of employment." Hall opposes a state-mandated minimum wage, arguing it ignores cost-of-living differences between rural and metropolitan areas and hurts entry-level workers.

If elected, Hall said he plans to review all state licensing requirements to "ensure they are truly for public safety or health, and not just to keep competitors out." He would also consider transitioning routine inspections, such as for elevators and boilers, to private-sector contractors.

Like West, he said the state should prioritize enforcing compliance with education rather than punitive fines.

Democrat Kevin Dawson

Kevin Dawson spent 43 years in the railroad industry before retiring in 2022 as a "proud union member," according to his website .

His top priorities as commissioner would include protecting workers from wage theft, ensuring safe and lawful workplaces and enforcing strong child labor protections. He believes labor laws should be enforced "fairly, predictably, and without favoritism" and pushes back against the idea that the Department of Labor should decrease its regulatory oversight.

"Regulations, licensing requirements, inspections and minimum standards can exist for a very important reason," Dawson said in a campaign video . "What one person calls unnecessary government regulation may be the requirements that keep a boiler from exploding, an elevator from failing or a worker from getting hurt."

He said Oklahoma's labor system should be made faster, clearer and more transparent.

Oklahomans can vote for a new labor commissioner on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m and sample ballots are available on the OK Voter Portal .

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.