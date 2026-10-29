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Trump and Republicans face backlash over comments about Abdul El-Sayed

WBUR
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

President Trump and other Republicans have faced criticism in recent days over their rhetoric toward Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Among those feeling disenfranchised is Bishara Bahbah, founder of Arab-Americans for Trump, which changed it’s name to Arab-Americans for Peace last year. Bahbah shares his frustrations with host Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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