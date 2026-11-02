Oklahoma early in-person voting up from 4 years ago

Nearly 186,500 Oklahomans voted early heading into Tuesday’s general election, about 40% more than four years ago.

In-person early voting turnout was up considerably from the nearly 132,330 who cast ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.

This year, Republicans cast 89,799 ballots followed by 71,680 by Democrats, 24,249 independents and 780 Libertarians.

Oklahomans, who did not vote early, will go to the polls Tuesday to pick a new governor and decide the fate of a slate of legislative, congressional, judicial candidates as well as a host of people seeking statewide elective offices.

Two legislatively proposed state questions that seek to alter the Constitution will also appear on the ballot.

State Question 845 would modify the structure of the Judicial Nominating Commission, which helps select judges.

State Question 847 would slow the growth of property taxes.

But the gubernatorial race is expected to be the top draw on Oklahoman’s Nov. 3 ticket.

It features Democrat Cyndi Munson, of Oklahoma City, Republican Mike Mazzei, of Tulsa, and independents Jerry Griffin, of Tulsa, Robert E. Brooks Sr., of Moore, and Orlando Lynn Bush, of Edmond.

Term limits prevent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt from running for a third term.

Many other statewide elected officials are also prohibited from running again due to term limits.

Sample ballots and polling locations can be found on the State Election Board website, which will also post the results of the races and state questions once the polls close.

Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax encouraged voters to be kind to precinct officials and others.

“We want all voters to have a positive experience at the polls,” he said. “We ask that voters be patient as precinct officials work to process voters and help those who may need additional assistance, such as first-time voters or those with disabilities.”

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line by 7 p.m. can still cast ballots.

Electioneering, or trying to influence a vote, is prohibited within 300 feet of the polling place entrance or the last person in line while an election is in progress.

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