© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Results: States decide on voter ID and redistricting ballot measures

NPR | By NPR Washington Desk
Published November 3, 2026 at 4:53 PM CST
Voters head into Madison Church in Phoenix, Ariz., on Tuesday.
Ty ONeil
/
AP
Voters head into Madison Church in Phoenix, Ariz., on Tuesday.

A number of states — including Alaska, Arizona, California and Nevada — are voting on changes to how their elections are run, including voter identification measures. Other states — Colorado, Maryland and Missouri — will decide on redistricting proposals.

You can find more about these measures here. Results for most of these ballot measures are below. Find Colorado results here.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Tags
Politics and Government NPR Newselections
NPR Washington Desk
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.