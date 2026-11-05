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Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years in prison

WBUR
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:08 AM CST
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong is detained by police officers after he climb up to a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square of Hong Kong, on June 28, 2017. (Vincent Yu/AP)
Vincent Yu/AP
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong is detained by police officers after he climb up to a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square of Hong Kong, on June 28, 2017. (Vincent Yu/AP)

A Hong Kong court has sentenced pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to collude with foreign forces under a national security law imposed by Beijing.

Critics say the law has been used to suppress political opposition, while Hong Kong authorities defend it as necessary for security.

NPR China correspondent Jennifer Pak reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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