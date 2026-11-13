Oklahoma Ethics Commission sets public hearing date for proposed rules changes

The proposed rule would require candidate campaigns and political action committees to disclose when they use what Ethics Commission officials call "synthetic media" in political communications.

The exact definition is still pending, but it includes using AI-generated or significantly altered communications to convey something untrue that a reasonable person might believe.

Other changes to ethics rules include requiring the commission to review any self-made campaign loans by candidates over $100,000, prohibiting candidates from paying themselves for services they provide their campaigns, and expanding who is considered a family member for ethics-rule enforcement.

Here is a full list of the proposed changes:

Oklahomans can provide the commission feedback on the proposed rules in writing or at a public hearing set for 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 3, in room G-3 of the Oklahoma State Capitol Building.

After the public hearing, the commission can tweak the proposals before sending them to lawmakers by the second day of the next legislative session.