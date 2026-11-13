© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma lawmakers to be sworn in next week

By Barbara Hoberock,
Oklahoma Voice
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:58 AM CST
The Oklahoma state Capitol dome is pictured on Dec. 13, 2023.
Carmen Forman
/
Oklahoma Voice
The Oklahoma state Capitol dome is pictured on Dec. 13, 2023.

Newly elected Oklahoma state lawmakers will be sworn into office next week.

Senators will be sworn into office at 2 p.m. Monday while House members will take the oath of office at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The recent elections didn’t change the balance of power in the Senate.

Six of the eight Senate Democrats were reelected unopposed.

The Senate will have 40 Republicans and eight Democrats with the lieutenant governor casting a vote if there is a tie. T.W. Shannon, a Republican and former House Speaker, was elected lieutenant governor, replacing Matt Pinnell, a Republican who could not run again due to term limits.

Some more vocal members of the conservative Freedom Caucus lost their bids for reelection, including Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin. Deevers didn’t make it out of the primary in Senate District 32. Republican Curtis W. Erwin was elected to the post.

Democrats picked up six seats in the House by defeating five Republican incumbents and taking an open seat previously held by the GOP.

The election results bring the balance of power to 75 Republicans and 26 Democrats in the 101-member body.

Statewide officials will take their oaths of office in January.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
Politics and Government
Barbara Hoberock
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter at Oklahoma Voice, a non-profit independent news outlet. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Barbara Hoberock
Oklahoma Voice
See stories by Oklahoma Voice
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.