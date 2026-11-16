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Technical issues caused Oklahoma election result delays

By Barbara Hoberock,
Oklahoma Voice
Published November 16, 2026 at 3:31 AM CST
Janelle Stecklein
/
Oklahoma Voice

A bogus security alert in one county and a failed hard drive in another county delayed the reporting of the Nov. 3 election results, said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

Ziriax said the two issues did not affect the counting of the votes or the validity of the vote count of the midterm election results.

A security alert in Cleveland County triggered security protocols that temporarily prevented the county from transmitting its results to the state, he said.

Officials were able to use an alternative method to process the file that triggered the alert and the results were posted to the state website shortly after 10 p.m., he said.

In Comanche County, a hard drive failure caused the delay and required manual entry, he said.

“Even with these technical issues and delays, Oklahoma still fully reported our unofficial election results statewide more quickly than most states around the country,” Ziriax said.

Officials do not like that the delays occurred, Ziriax said.

But he said he was proud of how the county and state staff did what was necessary to make the results available in a timely manner.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
Tags
Politics and Government 2026 Oklahoma Elections
Barbara Hoberock
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter at Oklahoma Voice, a non-profit independent news outlet. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University.
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