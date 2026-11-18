SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Democrats have been busy today on Capitol Hill. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is one step closer to becoming the next speaker of the House after a vote behind closed doors this morning.

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HAKEEM JEFFRIES: The people of this country are demanding bold, dramatic and transformational change. The status quo is unacceptable.

PFEIFFER: And Democrats are previewing their investigation agenda for when they take over in January. NPR congressional correspondent Barbara Sprunt is at the Capitol and is with us on the line. Hi, Barbara.

BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Hello.

PFEIFFER: So it certainly appears that Hakeem Jeffries is the presumptive next speaker. But was this a unanimous vote?

SPRUNT: It was not. There was some grumbling from newly elected progressive members who had said that they wanted to see new leadership. But Jeffries did run unopposed. This was an overwhelming vote of support for him. The vote was 251-11, and this sets him up for January, which is when the full House will vote for speaker.

PFEIFFER: And on the Senate side, things are not looking as clear cut. The current minority leader is Chuck Schumer. He's being challenged by Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen. What are their respective arguments for why they should get the top Senate job?

SPRUNT: Well, some Schumer allies have been using a sports metaphor when talking about this. Like, if the manager brings a team to the World Series, why would they then fire him? You know, a lot of people see Schumer as instrumental in flipping nine Senate seats for Democrats, far beyond what many in the party even considered in their wildest dreams going into this election cycle. But Van Hollen argues voters made it clear that they want change, and he says that that extends to Democratic leadership. Progressives seem very excited about him, but zooming out, it was moderates and centrist Democrats who really opened up the map in big ways for Democrats this election cycle, particularly in the South. So there is this tension - right? - between the why switch horses midstream and the other side that says, well, the moment calls for shake-ups.

PFEIFFER: And what's the general view on whether Van Hollen actually is a candidate who represents change?

SPRUNT: Well, perhaps unsurprisingly, it depends on who you ask. You know, he calls himself an underdog. He's positioned himself as embracing the populist economic policies that really resonated with so many voters this cycle. And fairly early on, he joined calls to restrict arms sales to the Israeli government, which has certainly endeared him to a lot of progressives. He's been increasingly critical of the Democratic Party and the way that congressional leaders have historically approached the Trump administration. But others point out he's not really a generational-change candidate. He's 67 years old, about eight-ish years younger than Schumer. He represents a blue state. He's been in politics for decades. And in fact, he's already chaired both the House and Senate campaign committees, so he's not a new face.

PFEIFFER: Barbara, in terms of the Democrats' agenda, since the election, they have been saying that they will aggressively conduct oversight of the Trump administration. Did they address that at all today?

SPRUNT: They did, indeed. Congressman Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on oversight and the expected next chairman of the committee, sent a dozen letters to President Trump's allies and some family members telling them to hold on to their documents for upcoming investigations.

PFEIFFER: Ah, sounds like a target list of sorts.

SPRUNT: Exactly.

PFEIFFER: Who's on that list?

SPRUNT: Well, the president's two sons, his son-in-law, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, her adviser Corey Lewandowski, Vice President JD Vance. Those are just a few. Democrats' targets fall into four buckets broadly - alleged corruption within the Trump family, corporate corruption, misconduct in the Department of Homeland Security and what Democrats call the White House Epstein cover-up. Now, the White House has rejected those accusations of misconduct before and has warned Garcia that investigations could constitute a crime. That is something that legal experts push back on.

PFEIFFER: Sounds like months and maybe years of coverage for you coming up.

SPRUNT: (Laughter).

PFEIFFER: That's NPR's Barbara Sprunt. Thank you.

SPRUNT: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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