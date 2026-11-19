One year ago, President Trump signed a law requiring the Justice Department to release millions of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The information about his crimes put survivors in the spotlight and, in some cases, victimized them again. When the Justice Department released the files last year, it included the names and even phone numbers of some of the women Epstein targeted.

NPR’s Ava Berger speaks with two Epstein survivors and the sister-in-law of a survivor who died by suicide.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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