132 Prisoners Across Oklahoma Infected With COVID-19

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections reports 132 of its prisoners are infected with COVID-19.

The latest outbreak was at Cimarron Correctional Facility, a private prison in Cushing. The outbreak was discovered after a prisoner with symptoms tested positive for COVID at the end of last month. Shortly after multiple prisoners tested positive.

Department of Corrections data shows as of Friday, 21 prisoners inside the private prison had COVID and 103 others were in quarantine.

The data also shows 132 prisoners are infected across the entire state prison system. A prison complex in Lexington has the largest number of infected prisoners.

Since the pandemic began, 88 corrections staff reported testing positive for the virus, while 35 prisoners who tested positive have recovered.

