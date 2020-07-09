Across the nation, drug overdoses have spiked since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. While some states like Kentucky have worked for years to see a decrease in overdose deaths, experts say the pandemic has brought on a monthly increase to fatal and non-fatal overdoses since its outset. Although it could be months until more data is available, officials believe the increase in overdoses are a result of social isolation, economic turmoil, and a global disruption to the drug trade due to COVID-19.

But a new podcast explores rehabilitation facilities that exploit those who are seeking help. “American Rehab” by Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX, is a serial investigation three years in the making. It examines a system that exploits the vulnerable through a form of indentured servitude — sometimes with no counseling at all — and has roots in a bizarre cult from the 1950s.

We talk with the producers, reporters and a person who experienced one of these rehab facilities about how they use attendees for unpaid labor.

Watch the trailer for the series.

