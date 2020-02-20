 Black Voters Are Set To Have Their Say In Battleground States | KGOU
Black Voters Are Set To Have Their Say In Battleground States

  • Many of the Democratic candidates running for president were in Columbia over the weekend to make appearances at the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention and win the hearts of black voters.
Originally published on February 20, 2020 2:14 pm

Black voters are crucial to any Democratic candidate looking to win in a battleground state like Ohio or South Carolina. Former Vice President Joe Biden is counting on this voting block to keep him in the race after disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

However, these cracks in his perceived lead in the nation have black voters looking elsewhere for a candidate to support.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s spending also has some black leaders in the state leaning in his direction. California billionaire Tom Steyer has been courting black voters in South Carolina.

How are the Democrats courting black voters in battleground states? What are the issues members of the black community consider the most important in this election?

