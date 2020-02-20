Black Voters Are Set To Have Their Say In Battleground States

Black voters are crucial to any Democratic candidate looking to win in a battleground state like Ohio or South Carolina. Former Vice President Joe Biden is counting on this voting block to keep him in the race after disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

However, these cracks in his perceived lead in the nation have black voters looking elsewhere for a candidate to support.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s spending also has some black leaders in the state leaning in his direction. California billionaire Tom Steyer has been courting black voters in South Carolina.

How are the Democrats courting black voters in battleground states? What are the issues members of the black community consider the most important in this election?

