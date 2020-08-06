Can You Get COVID-19 Twice?

People who think they have recovered from COVID-19 have seen positive test results and worried that they’re infected a second time. But local medical researchers say that's unlikely, at least in the short term.

The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation’s president, Dr. Stephen Prescott, says it seems more probable that people who get symptoms again just still have the virus. They’re not getting infected a second time. Covid-patients typically get follow-up tests, and false negatives can lead them to believe they’ve recovered before testing positive again.

OMRF says to date, researchers have not documented any proven cases of re-infection.

