Capitol Insider: Oklahoma Becoming COVID-19 "Hot Spot"

The state of Oklahoma and Native American tribes have signalled cooperation after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma raised concerns about jurisdiction for enforcement of criminal laws. Details still have to be worked out, but the move is a step toward a negotiated settlement. The news was not so encouraging regarding COVID-19 in the state. As schools work toward opening in the fall, coronavirus cases surge and the state's economic "re-opening" is called into question. KGOU's Dick Pryor and eCapitol's Shawn Ashley discuss the latest developments.

Tribes and state seek agreement as COVID-19 spreads across Oklahoma

TRANSCRIPT:

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - your weekly look inside Oklahoma politics, policy and government. I'm Dick Pryor with eCapitol news director Shawn Ashley.

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which held that tribal lands are reservations under the federal Major Crimes Act, caused immediate concerns about criminal prosecutions in Indian Country. But already, leaders from the Five Tribes in Oklahoma and Attorney General Mike Hunter have announced an agreement in principle to clarify state and tribal jurisdiction in criminal and civil matters. As Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said, “we know we are stronger when the tribes and state work together.” And that's what's happening.

Shawn Ashley: That's right. Really, what the agreement in principle does is provide an outline for federal legislation that would affirm the Five Tribes’s jurisdiction in criminal matters committed by Native Americans in Indian Country, as well as non-Native Americans involved in certain crimes like those related to the Violence Against Women Act. But at the same time, it would give concurrent jurisdiction so that the state would be allowed to try Native Americans whose cases were committed in the Five Tribes’s territory in certain situations.

Dick Pryor: On Wednesday, the state reached record COVID-19 highs in hospitalizations and daily new cases, reporting more than 1,000 new cases. This surge is coming as schools are preparing to reopen. Oklahoma Education Association president Alicia Priest sounded the alarm that schools need to be properly prepared before schools open. What do teachers want?

Shawn Ashley: Well, quite simply, teachers are concerned about returning to the classroom in the COVID-19 era. They're wondering how to protect students and how to protect themselves. Alicia Priest said we will come back, but only when it's safe. Now, you may recall back at the beginning of June, the State Department of Education outlined its Return to Learn Oklahoma framework, which gives guidelines for local districts to implement based on the needs of their communities and the spread of COVID-19 there.

Dick Pryor: The Center for Public Integrity has obtained an unpublished report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that urges 18 “hot spot” states to roll back their reopening. And Oklahoma is one of those states.

Shawn Ashley: You know, Governor Kevin Stitt hinted at this report back on June 30th when he announced he was directing the State Department of Health to create a heat map of COVID spread in the state of Oklahoma. He said the White House would be doing much the same thing. The state released the first version of its map back on July 8th, and it was recently updated. And what we saw was a worsening of the COVID-19 situation in Oklahoma. Those counties with the least amount of COVID-19 spread decreased from 11 down to six, and those with the second-worst amount of COVID-19 spread increased from four all the way to 18.

Now, what the White House report includes are a number of recommendations, such as rolling back various aspects of the economy that we simply are not seeing implemented in the state of Oklahoma. For example, the report calls for a mask mandate, limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, particularly in those counties with the worst amount of COVID-19 spread. It also recommends closing bars and gyms, and it even goes so far as to recommend that the state provide isolation facilities outside of households for COVID-19 positive individuals who may not be able to quarantine successfully at home.

Dick Pryor: Governor Kevin Stitt made national news on Wednesday when he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first governor to test positive. The governor said he felt achy, was tested on Tuesday and got the results Tuesday afternoon at 12:30. But Tuesday morning, the governor chaired the Commissioners of the Land Office meeting, did not wear a mask and sat close to Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur, who were also not wearing face coverings. What's happening with people who were in the room for that meeting?

Shawn Ashley: Well, a large number of them are quarantined and awaiting tests. Most of the staff of the governor's office is working from home, and many of them will be tested, it appears. Members of the governor's security team are quarantined and will be tested. Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur are also in quarantine and will be tested. They were sitting less than six feet from the governor and all of them were unmasked. And I spoke with Governor Kevin Stitt after that meeting. He was not wearing a mask and we were less than an arm's length apart. As a result, I am in quarantine and I will be receiving a COVID-19 test.

