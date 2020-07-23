Cult Filmmaker's Final Film 'Shelf Life' To See Light Of Day

Originally published on July 22, 2020 1:29 pm
“Shelf Life” was Paul Bartel’s final film, but it never was distributed. Bartel, who died in 2000, was a beloved actor and filmmaker whose quirky humor propelled cult favorites such as “Eating Raoul” and “Death Race 2000.”
“Shelf Life” is about three siblings sequestered in a bomb shelter, and as Jon Kalish reports, it’s poised for release in our own sequestered time.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
