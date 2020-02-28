Financial Markets Shudder Around The World, As Coronavirus Tightens Its Grip

Stocks continued to cascade lower around the world Friday, signaling that a multi-day rout fueled by fears about the coronavirus's impact isn't over yet.

In the wake of Thursday's 1,190-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, stocks fell around the world, with Asian stock indexes down more than 3 %.

The interest rate on government debt also fell further, with the 10-year Treasury bill dipping to a record low of 1.15%.

The past week has seen a sudden, dizzying drop in stock prices, as investors grapple with growing evidence that the deadly coronavirus epidemic is spreading well beyond China.

South Korea and Italy have seen significant clusters of cases, and many more, including the United States, are reporting new outbreaks.

In the United States, the S&P500 index is now down 12% from the high it reached just last week, on Feb. 19th, signaling what on Wall Street is called a market correction.

All three major stock indexes posted their largest-ever point drops on Thursday.

Companies around the world are cutting production and canceling conferences to limit the outbreak's spread. J.P. Morgan Chase announced it is eliminating non-essential employee travel, while United Airlines said today it is reducing flights to Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

As businesses slows down, economists say the odds of a global recession have increased significantly.

"With the coronavirus pandemic spreading throughout the world, falling corporate sales and its economic impact will depress economic growth," wrote Sung Won Sohn, professor of economics at Loyola Marymouth University.

