Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 3 Million

Global deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed 3 million, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University.

Leading in those deaths are the United States, with more than 566,000, and Brazil, with more than 368,000. They are followed by Mexico, India and the United Kingdom.

The global pandemic death toll reached 1 million in September 2020 and 2 million in January.

The grim milestone comes as concern grows over the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was paused in the United States after six women experienced rare and severe blood clots after getting the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause to the use of the J&J vaccine on Tuesday.

But overall, more than 129 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and only about 7.2 million doses of the J&J vaccine been administered in the nation so far. More than 82 million Americans — nearly 25% of the population — have been fully vaccinated.

In Brazil, deaths from the virus have topped 3,000 per day as the country is ravaged by the virus. Mexico has recorded more than 211,000 deaths. India has had more than 175,000 deaths and deaths in the United Kingdom have topped 127,000.

COVID-19 variants are spreading throughout the U.S., with 20,915 cases of the the more contagious U.K. variant, B.1.1.7, reported by the CDC. On Friday, the Biden administration announced plans to spend $1.7 billion on combating and tracking the variants.

