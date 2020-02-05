It's About Time: An Animal Gets A Support Animal

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Support animals are all the rage. People bring them on planes and take them to college. So it stands to reason that an animal should have a support animal. Nandi is a young cheetah at Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey. With a change of surroundings arriving at the zoo, handlers anticipated Nancy's anxiety, so they brought along Bowie, her support dog. The yellow lab hangs out during the day with Nandi keeping everything calm in the enclosure. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.