It's Best To Wait For A COVID-19 Vaccine If You've Had A Positive Test In The Past 90 Days

As Oklahoma enters the second phase of its coronavirus vaccination program, most residents are still waiting.

Oklahoma health officials are encouraging all residents to get the vaccination, but some might need to implement their own short waiting period.

If you’ve already had the virus, it’s best to wait about 90 days from your recovery, says Dr. George Monks, the president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. That is especially true if you underwent monoclonal antibody treatment.

You should also wait if you just got the flu shot.

"You shouldn't receive another flu vaccination two weeks prior and two weeks after you receive the COVID vaccination," Monks said. "That gives your body a chance just to focus on the COVID vaccine and let your body mount an immune response to that vaccination only. So, try to space out those vaccinations.

Public health officials are urging Oklahomans to get their flu shots to prevent hospitalizations from that virus, as coronavirus hospitalizations hover near 2,000 daily.

