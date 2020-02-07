The News Roundup — Domestic

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney was the lone dissenting GOP vote, making him the first senator in history to vote to convict a president from his own party in an impeachment trial.

The President also gave his third State of the Union address in which he touted a strong domestic and global economy and awarded conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Famed department store Macy’s announced it is closing 125 stores and laying off approximately 2,000 employees following an awful holiday season.

We cover the biggest headlines from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

