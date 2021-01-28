Oklahoma Lawmakers To Consider Election-Related Bills

State voting laws became a hot topic among legislators across the country after November’s election despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Now Oklahoma state senators have filed contrasting election-related bills ahead of the 2021 legislative session.

Sen. Mary Boren—a Democrat from Norman—filed three bills that seek to increase the number of days for in-person early voting, have voters attach a copy of their ID to an absentee ballot in lieu of having it notarized and allow voters to “cure” their rejected absentee ballots.

About 4,700 absentee ballots were rejected statewide in the November election.

In contrast, Norman Republican Sen. Rob Standridge filed Senate Joint Resolution 19 that would put a vote to Oklahomans on a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would only allow absentee voting for specific reasons, such as having an illness or physical disability. Currently Oklahomans are not required to give a reason for requesting an absentee ballot.

The 2021 legislative session begins Feb.1.