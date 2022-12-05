Oklahoma Broadband Office urges residents to check their internet service

The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing Oklahoma has 100% internet coverage.

Interim Director for the State Broadband Office, Kirk Martin said the FCC’s map lists there’s internet service available in areas where there isn’t any internet.

“We have reason to believe that some of the information listed on the site, especially in rural areas, is not accurate,” Martin said.

The state broadband office is urging Oklahomans, businesses, schools, libraries, churches and any other place with internet access to look up their address and check to see if the information the FCC lists on the map is accurate.

“If the final map contains bad information, thousands of Oklahomans could be left out,” Martin said.

Martin explained it’s important for the FCC to have accurate information because the final version of the map determines how much grant money Oklahoma would be eligible for when it comes to broadband infrastructure improvements from the federal government.

