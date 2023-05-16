© 2023 KGOU
Science Technology and Environment

Oklahoma City Apple Retail Union begins contract negotiations with Apple

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published May 16, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT
Apple Store Logo
Jorge Quinteros
/
Flickr

Months after winning their union election, the Oklahoma City Apple Retail Union is beginning contract negotiations with the corporation.

After successfully becoming the second Apple store in the country to join the Communications Workers of America last October, the Oklahoma City Apple Retail Union began its contract negotiations with the corporation on Monday.

This follows the CWA filing an unfair labor practice charge against Apple with the National Labor Relations Board last month after they say an Oklahoma City employee was illegally fired without union representation.

Union members will meet with Apple for two days of bargaining a month. According to a Bloomberg Law analysis from 2022, signing a union contract can take around two years to complete.

Tags
Science Technology and Environment unionizationApple
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
