USDA awards $4 million to rural Oklahoma businesses for renewable energy projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $4 million to Oklahoma businesses to expand access to clean energy across rural communities in an effort to combat climate change.

More than three dozen rural businesses and agricultural producers will receive federal money through the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program to help develop renewable energy systems and help make energy efficiency improvements, like lowering energy costs.

In the announcement, Kenneth Corn, Oklahoma’s rural development director, praised the federal award money.

“Thanks to President Biden delivering on his economic promises, we can expect these Oklahoma businesses and agriculture producers to save more than $690,000 a year on their energy costs,” Corn said.

The USDA broke down how $4 million for 38 Oklahoma businesses will be used in its announcement. Here’s the breakdown of just a few:

Milo’s Tea Company Inc. will use a $547,960 grant to install a 721 kilowatt (kW) solar energy system. The project is expected to save the Owasso business $86,177.36 per year in electrical costs.

Orizon Aerostructures LLC will use a $500,000 grant to install energy-efficient upgrades. The project is expected to save the Grove business $192,328 per year in electrical costs.

John Vance Motors Inc. will use a $283,739 grant to install a 285.16 kilowatt (kW) solar energy system. The project is expected to save the Guthrie business $33,689.52 per year in electrical costs.

Country Ford Mercury Inc. will use a $246,008 grant to install a 149 kilowatt (kW) solar energy system. The project is expected to save the Guthrie business $19,825.76 per year in electrical costs.

Matador Foods LLC will use a $254,401 grant to install energy efficiency improvement coolers and LED lights. The project is expected to save the Blanchard business $46,908.60 per year in electrical costs.

Woodshed of Monkey Island LLC will use a $228,00 grant to install a 165.56 kilowatt (kW) solar energy system. The project is expected to assist the Afton gas station in installing the solar project and save it $31,779.56 per year in electrical costs.

In this latest round of Rural Energy for America funding, the USDA has announced $266 million toward 1,334 rural renewable energy projects across 47 states, including Oklahoma.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

