Northeast Oklahoma City metro area hit by multiple earthquakes over the weekend

Two of the earthquakes were greater than 4.0 in magnitude. The strongest tremors were a 4.3 magnitude quake on Friday evening, preceded by a 3.2 foreshock. Those were in addition to multiple other smaller quakes in the same area.

Residents reported on social media they could feel strong shaking near Will Rogers World Airport, the Fairgrounds, Midwest City, and other areas throughout the night.

The Oklahoma Geological Survey reports there have been several instances of seismic activity along this fault line between December 29th and January 6th.

Within the last decade, OGS data shows there were three magnitude 4 or greater events that correlate to when oil and gas wastewater disposal volumes were higher in the same area.

The OGS said it is working with the state Corporation Commission to identify why the fault has become more active now.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.