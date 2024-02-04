5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Oklahoma Friday night, OCC to shut down wastewater injection sites

A strong 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Oklahoma shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday. The epicenter was located near Prague and could be linked to injecting wastewater from fracking in the area. The shaking could be felt statewide including in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

Prague is 60 miles southwest of Tulsa.

OGS said Oklahomans should expect strong aftershocks in the coming weeks.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit nearly the same area in 2011. That event was linked to oil and gas wastewater disposal activities.

Now, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is issuing a directive to shut down all disposal wells into and within 10 miles of the Arbuckle Mountains by Feb. 17.

OCC says the gradual shutdown process is necessary to avoid sudden pressure changes that could result in more seismic activity.

The commission says the action to shut down all disposal wells in the vicinity is an initial response. Further study may result in new directives.

No significant damage was reported from Friday night's earthquake.

