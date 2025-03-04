What we know so far about the potential closure of the National Weather Service’s radar center in Norman

The center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), provides radar operation support for units deployed by the Department of Commerce, Department of Defense and the Department of Transportation.

The news comes days after hundreds of NOAA employees were fired nationwide, including at least seven in Norman.

DOGE’s “Wall of Receipts” includes limited information about each facility cut. It says it’s terminating the lease of an 18,743 square-foot facility used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Norman.

That information matches a lease for 1200 Westheimer Drive, an administrative building for the Radar Operations Center. It’s one of four buildings near Norman’s Max Westheimer Airport the Radar Operations Center uses. The “Wall of Receipts” doesn’t indicate any of the leases for those other three buildings will be terminated.

Other outlets have reported that the Radar Operations Center is closing. StateImpact and KOSU have not been able to confirm that after reaching out to the Radar Operations Center, NOAA, the University of Oklahoma (which owns the building) and receiving no response.

DOGE’s records indicate facility cuts at the ROC’s administrative building will save $484,325 on the lease itself and $4,157,122 in total facility costs. The lease termination is part of a “mass mod,” meaning a broad slash that affects many facilities at once.