The Environmental Protection Agency says it’s delaying the timeline for water utilities to implement Biden-era rules intended to limit harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances —commonly known as PFAS — in drinking water.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Camille Pannu, associate clinical professor of law at Columbia University.

