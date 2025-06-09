© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside the growing market for 'dumb' phones

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 9, 2025 at 11:03 AM CDT

There’s a growing market for simpler phones that are mainly just for making calls and texting, and don’t have colorful displays or social media apps. And for people who want to disconnect from the constant distraction and connection an iPhone or other smartphone provides, there are some options, like the European-made Mudita Kompakt.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Matthew Miller, contributing writer for Zdnet, about this simple E Ink phone.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Science Technology and Environment
Here & Now Newsroom
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.