What makes the Grand Canyon fire so strong and unpredictable?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 5, 2025 at 10:47 AM CDT

A massive wildfire on the north rim of the Grand Canyon is still burning, a month after it started. The Dragon-Bravo Fire has charred more than 123,000 acres, making it the largest fire currently burning in the continental United States.

Host Peter O’Dowd is joined by Stephen Pyne, a wildfire historian in Arizona, to learn more about what makes this fire so powerful and unpredictable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Science Technology and Environment
Here & Now Newsroom
